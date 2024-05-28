News & Insights

US Markets
INSM

Health Care Sector Update for 05/28/2024: INSM, CALT, JNJ, NVO

May 28, 2024 — 03:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks declined in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 1.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 1.3%.

In corporate news, Insmed (INSM) shares more than doubled after the company said its experimental drug brensocatib, a treatment candidate for bronchiectasis lung disease, met its primary endpoint.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) shares surged almost 70% after its board urged shareholders to accept a proposed $1.06 billion takeover by Asahi Kasei.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) agreed to buy Numab Therapeutics' subsidiary Yellow Jersey Therapeutics and global rights to its investigational skin disease treatment in an all-cash deal valued at $1.25 billion. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 1.8%.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has told Senate Health Committee Chair Bernie Sanders it only keeps about 60% of the list price of its weight loss and diabetes drugs Ozempic and Wegovy in the US after the rebates and fees paid to middlemen in the country's health care system, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing a letter sent to the lawmaker on Friday. Novo shares were shedding 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INSM
CALT
JNJ
NVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.