INSM

Health Care Sector Update for 05/28/2024: INSM, CALT, AGIO, RPRX, XLV, IBB

May 28, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.2% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Insmed (INSM) was surging past 131% after saying its experimental drug, brensocatib, for the treatment of bronchiectasis lung disease, has met the primary endpoint in a late-stage study.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) was rallying past 75% after saying its board of directors unanimously recommended that its shareholders accept an 11.16 billion Swedish krona ($1.06 billion) cash buyout offer from Asahi Kasei.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) was up over 21% after saying it has agreed to sell its rights to a 15% royalty on the potential US net sales of Servier's vorasidenib to Royalty Pharma (RPRX) for $905 million.

