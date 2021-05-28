Health Care Sector Update for 05/28/2021: ITRM,VEEV,PINC

Health care stocks were helping the broader US market stay positive ahead of the long weekend, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index climbed 1.3%.

In company news, Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) gained over 23% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration will not require an advisory panel to review the new drug application for its sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid drug combination before to the agency's July 25 PDUFA action deadline. The FDA is reviewing the drug combo as a prospective treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) rose 11.5% after reporting adjusted net income of $0.91 per share on $433.6 million in revenue for its Q1 ended April 30, exceeding Wall Street estimates by $0.13 per share and $23.5 million, respectively. The life sciences software firm also guided for better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the current Q2 and for FY22.

Premier (PINC) fell 4.1% after Barclays cut its stock rating for the health care supply chain and performance services company to underweight from overweight and trimmed the price by $15 to $31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.