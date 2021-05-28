US Markets
ITRM

Health Care Sector Update for 05/28/2021: ITRM,VEEV,PINC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were helping the broader US market stay positive ahead of the long weekend, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index climbed 1.3%.

In company news, Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) gained over 23% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration will not require an advisory panel to review the new drug application for its sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid drug combination before to the agency's July 25 PDUFA action deadline. The FDA is reviewing the drug combo as a prospective treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) rose 11.5% after reporting adjusted net income of $0.91 per share on $433.6 million in revenue for its Q1 ended April 30, exceeding Wall Street estimates by $0.13 per share and $23.5 million, respectively. The life sciences software firm also guided for better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the current Q2 and for FY22.

Premier (PINC) fell 4.1% after Barclays cut its stock rating for the health care supply chain and performance services company to underweight from overweight and trimmed the price by $15 to $31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ITRM VEEV PINC

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular