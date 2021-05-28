US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/28/2021: ITRM, FENC, PRVB, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.22% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently gaining 0.48%.

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) was rallying past 17% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has decided that an Advisory Committee meeting is not currently necessary to review its new drug application for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) was over 7% higher after saying it has resubmitted its new drug application for its ear drug, Pedmark, to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Provention Bio (PRVB) said the US Food and Drug Administration's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 10-7 in favor of the company's teplizumab drug candidate for delaying type 1 diabetes. Provention Bio was down more than 15% in recent trading.

