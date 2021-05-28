Health Care Sector Update for 05/28/2021: EBS,JNJ,AZN,ITRM,VEEV,PINC

Health care stocks eased from their midday peak this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.5% shortly before the closing bell.

In company news, Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) was 5% higher following a Wall Street Journal report Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and the US Food and Drug Administration were close to announcing the cross-contamination issues at an Emergent production facility in Baltimore have been resolved, allowing it to resume making J&J's COVID-19 vaccines. Emergent also had been producing AstraZeneca's (AZN) vaccines at the plant.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) rose 10% after reporting adjusted net income of $0.91 per share on $433.6 million in revenue for its Q1 ended April 30, exceeding Wall Street estimates by $0.13 per share and $23.5 million, respectively. The life sciences software firm also guided better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the current Q2 and for FY22.

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) gained over 18% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration will not require an advisory panel to review the new drug application for its sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid drug combination prior to the agency's July 25 deadline to decide whether to approval the prospective treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen.

On the losing side, Premier (PINC) fell 4.1% on Friday after Barclays cut its stock rating for the health care supply chain and performance services company to underweight from overweight previously and also trimming its price target for Premier shares by $15 to $31 each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.