Health Care Sector Update for 05/28/2020: PHAS, ARNA, IOVA

Health care stocks were mixed during premarket trading on Thursday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was slightly down, while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was trading 0.7% higher. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were flat.

Stocks moving on news include PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS), which jumped more than 45% after announcing that it will start its trial to evaluate its drug candidate PB1046, which is intended for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) declined more than 12% before markets open. The biotechnology company said it is planning to offer $500 million in common shares. It also released positive initial data from a pivotal cohort 4 of its clinical trial of lifileucel, intended to treat advanced melanoma.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) also retreated more than 11% after pricing an underwritten public offering of 5.5 million shares at $50 each, a 14% discount to the stock's previous close.

