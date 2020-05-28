Health Care Sector Update for 05/28/2020: PHAS, ARNA, IOVA

US Markets
Health care stocks were mixed during premarket trading on Thursday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was slightly down, while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was trading 0.7% higher. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were flat.

Stocks moving on news include PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS), which jumped more than 45% after announcing that it will start its trial to evaluate its drug candidate PB1046, which is intended for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) declined more than 12% before markets open. The biotechnology company said it is planning to offer $500 million in common shares. It also released positive initial data from a pivotal cohort 4 of its clinical trial of lifileucel, intended to treat advanced melanoma.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) also retreated more than 11% after pricing an underwritten public offering of 5.5 million shares at $50 each, a 14% discount to the stock's previous close.

