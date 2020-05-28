Health Care Sector Update for 05/28/2020: CERC,NTRP,IOVA

Health care stocks were rebounding this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 2.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing over 1.6%.

In company news, Cerecor (CERC) rose almost 10% after earlier Thursday saying the US Food and Drug Administration has authorized a proof-of-concept trial of its monoclonal antibody CERC-002 in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19. Enrollment is expected to begin next month, with top-line data comparing whether CERC-002 prevents respiratory failure and death better than the current standard of care before the end of the year.

Neurotrope (NTRP) declined about 3.4%. The biopharmaceuticals company Thursday said it received a $2.7 million from the National Institutes of Health to help fund phase II testing its Bryostatin-1 drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease. Neurotrope also said it has hired an outside firm to assist with recruiting patients for the upcoming study and trial activation.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) dropped over 14% after late Wednesday announcing plans for a $500 million public offering of its common stock, upstaging the company also announcing preliminary data showing its lifileucel drug candidate produced a 32.4% overall response rate and an 80% disease control rate in patients with advanced melanoma.

