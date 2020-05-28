Health Care Sector Update for 05/28/2020: AKCA,CERC,NTRP,IOVA

Health care stocks continued their recovery this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing over 0.9%.

In company news, Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) climbed fractionally after the biopharmaceuticals company Thursday published positive data from late-stage testing of its Tegsedi drug candidate in patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy, with the study finding Tegsedi was not associated with additional safety concerns or signs of increased toxicity and showing continued efficacy in the patients after two years.

Cerecor (CERC) rose over 8% after earlier Thursday saying the US Food and Drug Administration has authorized a proof-of-concept trial of its monoclonal antibody CERC-002 in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19. Enrollment is expected to begin next month, with top-line data comparing whether CERC-002 prevents respiratory failure and death better than the current standard of care before the end of the year.

Neurotrope (NTRP) declined more than 8%. The biopharmaceuticals company Thursday said it received $2.7 million from the National Institutes of Health to help fund phase II testing its Bryostatin-1 drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease. Neurotrope also said it has hired an outside firm to assist with recruiting patients for the upcoming study and trial activation.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) dropped 14% after late Wednesday announcing plans for a $500 million public offering of its common stock, upstaging the company also announcing preliminary data showing its lifileucel drug candidate produced a 32.4% overall response rate and an 80% disease control rate in patients with advanced melanoma.

