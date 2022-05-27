Health Care Sector Update for 05/27/2022: IOVA, MRTX, IMGN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.26% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up 0.66%.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) was retreating by more than 47% after it reported results from its study in patients with advanced melanoma. Cohort 4 reported an objective response rate of 29%, with three complete and 22 partial responses, according to the company.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) reported "positive and encouraging" data from a registration-enabling mid-stage cohort of a trial testing adagrasib 600 milligram twice a day in people with non-small cell lung cancer harboring the KrasG12C mutation. Mirati Therapeutics was recently down more than 31%.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) was over 7% higher after saying more than 70% of patients showed tumor reduction in the pivotal study of mirvetuximab soravtansine monotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.