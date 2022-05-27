US Markets
IOVA

Health Care Sector Update for 05/27/2022: IOVA, MRTX, IMGN, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.26% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up 0.66%.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) was retreating by more than 47% after it reported results from its study in patients with advanced melanoma. Cohort 4 reported an objective response rate of 29%, with three complete and 22 partial responses, according to the company.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) reported "positive and encouraging" data from a registration-enabling mid-stage cohort of a trial testing adagrasib 600 milligram twice a day in people with non-small cell lung cancer harboring the KrasG12C mutation. Mirati Therapeutics was recently down more than 31%.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) was over 7% higher after saying more than 70% of patients showed tumor reduction in the pivotal study of mirvetuximab soravtansine monotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IOVA MRTX IMGN XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular