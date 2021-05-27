Health Care Sector Update for 05/27/2021: ZSAN,LNTH,ORGO

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up about 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) rose over 29% after reporting data from a long-term, post-FDA approval study of its Qtrypta migraine medication confirming the efficacy and safety of repeated parenteral use of Qtrypta in adults who previously experienced at least two migraine attacks per month it showed during phase II/III testing.

Lantheus (LNTH) climbed 15% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved use of its Pylarify imaging agent to identify suspected metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer.

Organogenesis (ORGO) was 7.9% higher after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the regenerative medicines company will join the S&P SmallCap 600 index on June 2, replacing footwear company Crocs (CROX), which is moving up to the S&P MidCap 400 index.

