US Markets
ZSAN

Health Care Sector Update for 05/27/2021: ZSAN,LNTH,ORGO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up about 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) rose over 29% after reporting data from a long-term, post-FDA approval study of its Qtrypta migraine medication confirming the efficacy and safety of repeated parenteral use of Qtrypta in adults who previously experienced at least two migraine attacks per month it showed during phase II/III testing.

Lantheus (LNTH) climbed 15% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved use of its Pylarify imaging agent to identify suspected metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer.

Organogenesis (ORGO) was 7.9% higher after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the regenerative medicines company will join the S&P SmallCap 600 index on June 2, replacing footwear company Crocs (CROX), which is moving up to the S&P MidCap 400 index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZSAN LNTH ORGO

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular