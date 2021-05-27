Health Care Sector Update for 05/27/2021: VIR, OCGN, MDT

Health care stocks were flat in premarket trading on Thursday as The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were both inactive recently

In company news, Vir Biotechnology (VIR) was rising by 6% after announcing that the US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use approval for sotrovimab, which it is co-developing with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The drug is intended for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in both high-risk adults and pediatric patients.

Ocugen (OCGN) was 1.8% higher after saying it is moving ahead with plans to file an emergency use authorization application for the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine with the Food & Drug Administration in June.

Medtronic (MDT) was 0.4% lower despite reporting higher-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and raised its dividend to $0.63 per share from the prior distribution of $0.58 per share.

