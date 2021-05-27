Health Care Sector Update for 05/27/2021: FIGS, ZSAN, AFIB, SLS

Health care stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF down 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was little changed.

In company news, Figs (FIGS) was surging 35% in its NYSE debut in late regular-hours trading, after the medical apparel company priced an upsized $580.6 million initial public offering of 26.39 million Class A shares at $22 apiece, topping the projected $16 to $19 range.

Among gainers, Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) rose almost 16% after reporting data from a long-term, post-FDA approval study of its Qtrypta migraine medication confirming the efficacy and safety of repeated parenteral use of Qtrypta in adults who previously experienced at least two migraine attacks per month it showed during phase II/III testing.

Acutus Medical (AFIB) gained 5% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved its plan to launch an investigational device exemption trial for AcQBlate Force Sensing Ablation Catheter and System for the treatment of paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation.

SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS) rose almost 5% after the US Patent and Trademark Office issued a notice of allowance covering the use of the immunotherapeutic galinpepimut-S combined with an antibody checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of WT1-expressing cancers.

