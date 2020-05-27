Health Care Sector Update for 05/27/2020: ONEM,VTVT,CRBP

Health care stocks were narrowly lower, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining about 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, 1life Healthcare (ONEM) declined 6.8% after the primary health care clinics chain late Tuesday priced an upsized $275 million private placement of 3% convertible senior notes due 2025, with the company and underwriters adding an extra $25 million of notes to their original plans for the deal. The notes have an initial conversion price of about $44.43 per share.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) rose more than 1% after announcing plans to present two late-breaking abstracts reinforcing the potential of TTP399 drug candidate as an oral adjunctive therapy in patients with Type 1 diabetes during a virtual industry conference running between June 12-16.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (CRBP) was 4.7% lower. The company Wednesday said it expects to report top-line results from phase III testing of its lenabasum drug candidate later this summer after the final patient with systemic sclerosis completed their final visit.

