Health Care Sector Update for 05/27/2020: MRNA,VTVT,CRBP,ONEM

Health care stocks turned mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining about 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.4% in late trade.

In company news, Moderna (MRNA) dropped 9.2% on Wednesday after new regulatory filings showed CEO Stephane Bancel and Flagship Ventures sold a portion of their shares in the days after the specialty drugmaker May 18 announced promising early data for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and sending its stock soaring. Bancel late last week sold over 11,000 Moderna shares previously held through a trust benefitting his children and generating more than $763,000 in gross proceeds, while Flagship disposed of nearly 1.01 million shares between May 21-22.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) rose 2.6% after announcing plans to present two late-breaking abstracts reinforcing the potential of its TTP399 drug candidate as an oral adjunctive therapy in patients with Type 1 diabetes during a virtual industry conference scheduled June 12-16.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (CRBP) was 4.3% lower. The company Wednesday said it expects to report top-line results from phase III testing of its lenabasum drug candidate later this summer after the final patient with systemic sclerosis recently completed their final visit.

1life Healthcare (ONEM) declined 9% after the primary health care clinics chain late Tuesday priced an upsized $275 million private placement of 3% convertible senior notes due 2025, with the company and underwriters adding an extra $25 million of notes to their original plans for the deal. The notes have an initial conversion price of about $44.43 per share.

