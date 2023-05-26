Health Care Sector Update for 05/26/2023: MRNA, NVAX, LEGN

News & Insights

Health care stocks were lower on Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was little changed.

In company news, Moderna (MRNA) registered a unit in Shanghai under the name Moderna (China) Biotech this week, Reuters reported. The Chinese entity, which has a reported capital of $100 million, is part of a project to explore opportunities in the country, Reuters quoted a Moderna spokesperson as saying. Moderna shares were down 0.9%.

Novavax (NVAX) said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has issued a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for its Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax shares rose 2.7%.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) has filed a registration statement covering the potential sale of 8.83 million shares, or 4.42 million American depositary shares, each representing two ordinary shares. Legend was down 0.9%.

