Health Care Sector Update for 05/26/2023: ISRG, MRNA, NVAX, LEGN

Health care stocks were mixed late Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) easing 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.1%.

In company news, Titan Medical signed a license agreement with Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) for an upfront payment of $7.5 million related to Titan's intellectual property. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 1.2%.

Moderna (MRNA) registered a unit in Shanghai under the name Moderna (China) Biotech this week, Reuters reported. The Chinese entity, which has a reported capital of $100 million, is part of a project to explore opportunities in the country, Reuters quoted a Moderna spokesperson as saying. Moderna shares were down 0.1%.

Novavax (NVAX) said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has issued a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for its Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax shares rose 4.3%.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) has filed a registration statement covering the potential sale of 8.83 million shares, or 4.42 million American depositary shares, on behalf of its shareholders. Legend was down 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.