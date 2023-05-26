News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 05/26/2023: EFTR, RXRX, TAK, HCM, XLV, IBB

May 26, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Health care stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently advancing by 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up 0.13%.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) shares were rallying by more than 49% after it reported "positive" interim data updates from a mid-stage expansion cohort evaluating zotatifin combined with fulvestrant and abemaciclib in patients with ER+ metastatic breast cancer.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals' (RXRX) Altitude Lab said its incubator program and facility will relocate to Gateway's BioHive hub in June as part of Recursion's expanded headquarters in downtown Salt Lake City. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares were 3% higher recently.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) and Hutchmed (HCM) said the US Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review of a new drug application for fruquintinib, which is intended for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer in adult patients who were previously treated. Hutchmed shares were climbing past 3% in recent premarket activity.

