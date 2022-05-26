Health Care Sector Update for 05/26/2022: NRXP, MDT, RETA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were recently inactive.

NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) shares were slipping past 36% after the company said the data safety and monitoring board has recommended stopping the evaluation of aviptadil as a potential treatment for patients with critical COVID-19 respiratory failure after not being able to meet the futility guidelines in the pre-approved analytical plan.

Medtronic (MDT) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.52 per diluted share, up from $1.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.56. Medtronic shares were slipping past 5% recently.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) shares were up more than 2% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to its new drug application for omaveloxolone to treat patients with Friedreich's Ataxia.

