Health Care Sector Update for 05/26/2022: CHNG,APYX,NVCR,MRK,EXAI

Health care stocks extended their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both climbing nearly 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, Change Healthcare (CHNG) was 1.5% higher late in Thursday trading after the health care analytics company reported a 7.6% increase in fiscal Q4 revenue, climbing to $920.1 million during the three months ended March 31 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $902.9 million.

Apyx Medical (APYX) soared almost 50% after Thursday saying it received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Renuvion dermal handpiece to treat moderate to severe wrinkles and rhytides in patients with Fitzpatrick skin types 1, 2, or 3.

NovoCure (NVCR) rose 6.1% after the medical device company Thursday announced plans to collaborate on a clinical trial of a combination of NovoCure's tumor treating fields technology with Merck's Keytruda chemotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma.

Exscientia (EXAI) climbed 6.5% after the precision medicines company overnight reported a 31.4% increase in its Q1 revenue compared with year-ago levels, rising to $9.2 million during the three months ended March 30.

