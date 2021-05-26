Health Care Sector Update for 05/26/2021: LRMR, TVTX, EBS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.25% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently unchanged.

Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) was plunging by more than 42% after saying the Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on the company's development program for CTI-1601 to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare autosomal-recessive genetic disease.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) was down more than 12% after saying it no longer expects to make an accelerated approval submission for sparsentan in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis in the US during the second half of this year after the FDA indicated that the available data from the interim analysis of the phase 3 DUPLEX study was not adequate to support an accelerated approval.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) was climbing past 2% amid positive two-year data from its mid-stage study of CHIKV VLP as a potential vaccine against the chikungunya virus. Chikungunya is a disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitos and causes fever and severe joint pain.

