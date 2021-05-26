US Markets
LRMR

Health Care Sector Update for 05/26/2021: LRMR, TVTX, EBS, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.25% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently unchanged.

Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) was plunging by more than 42% after saying the Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on the company's development program for CTI-1601 to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare autosomal-recessive genetic disease.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) was down more than 12% after saying it no longer expects to make an accelerated approval submission for sparsentan in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis in the US during the second half of this year after the FDA indicated that the available data from the interim analysis of the phase 3 DUPLEX study was not adequate to support an accelerated approval.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) was climbing past 2% amid positive two-year data from its mid-stage study of CHIKV VLP as a potential vaccine against the chikungunya virus. Chikungunya is a disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitos and causes fever and severe joint pain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LRMR TVTX EBS XLV IBB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    6 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular