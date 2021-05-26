Health Care Sector Update for 05/26/2021: BSX,PCRX,RCM,VCYT

Health care stocks lost slightly more ground Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was sinking 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index bucked the trend, gaining 0.7% on the session shortly before the closing bell.

In company news, Boston Scientific (BSX) dropped 2.8% after Needham Wednesday cut its stock rating for the supplier of medical devices to hold from buy and removed its $50 price target, saying it expects other analysts will also lower their estimates for the company following its upcoming investor day.

Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) declined 4.7% after reporting mixed top-line results from a phase III study of its Exparel drug candidate, with the prospective anesthetic failing to show statistical significance in reducing short-term leg pain compared with bupivacaine, a nerve-blocker already in use.

R1 RCM (RCM) slid 8.8% after the health care revenue manager began a secondary offering of 14.5 million shares held by a limited liability partnership jointly owned by TowerBrook Capital Partners and Ascension Health Alliance, with CEO Joseph Flanigan selling 500,000 shares.

To the upside, Veracyte (VCYT) rose 5.1% after the genomic diagnostics company Wednesday reported new clinical data showing its Afirma Xpression Atlas test for thyroid cancer may help physicians classify a patient's thyroid nodules and determine whether targeted therapies are appropriate if the nodules are malignant.

