Health Care Sector Update for 05/26/2020: ARGX,NVAX,ONEM

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing about 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Argenx (ARGX) climbed 37% after the Dutch biotech company said its efgartigimod drug candidate met its primary endpoint during phase III testing in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, with 67.7% of the patients with the autoimmune disease demonstrating an increase of at least 2 points on a measure of daily living activities for at least four weeks in a row. The company is expecting to file a biologics license application with US regulators by the end of 2020.

Novavax (NVAX) rose 9% after the specialty drugmaker Monday said it has started enrolling patients for a phase I/II trial slated to begin in July of its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company wants about 130 healthy volunteers between 18 to 59 years to sign on for initial testing phase evaluating the immunogenicity and safety of NVX-CoV2373 with and without its Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance immune response.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) fell almost 9% after Tuesday disclosing plans for a $250 million private placement of its convertible senior notes maturing in 2025. The primary care platform company is expecting to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.