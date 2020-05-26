Health Care Sector Update for 05/26/2020: ARGX, NVAX, MRK, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were rallying premarket Tuesday with both the Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) more than 1% higher in recent trading.

Argenx (ARGX) was gaining more than 26% after saying its pivotal Adapt clinical study on efgartigimod, which is being developed for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, has met its primary endpoint. Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune disease characterized by weakness in the skeletal muscles.

Novavax (NVAX) was climbing nearly 16% after saying it has started the enrollment of the first patients for the phase 1 portion of the phase 1/2 clinical trial on NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Merck (MRK) was up more than 4% after announcing collaborative efforts to develop potential vaccine and treatment for COVID-19. The pharmaceutical company is working with the nonprofit research organization International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The vaccine candidate is in preclinical development stages with clinical studies expected to start later this year. Merck also said it will acquire all outstanding shares of pharmaceutical company Themis for an undisclosed cash payment.

