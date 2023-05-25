News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 05/25/2023: MRTX, MDT, ANNX, XLV, IBB

May 25, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Health care stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently 0.1% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) declining by 0.58%.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) was down more than 6% after saying its phase 3 study evaluating sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab versus docetaxel in patients with second- or third-line advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer failed to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival at the final analysis.

Medtronic (MDT) said it has struck definitive agreements to acquire EOFlow Co., a South Korean manufacturer of insulin delivery devices, for up to 971 billion South Korean won ($738 million). Separately, the company reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.57 per diluted share, up from $1.52 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.55. Medtronic was slipping past 3% recently.

Annexon (ANNX) said results from a phase 2 trial of ANX007 in patients with geographic atrophy showed a "statistically significant," dose-dependent preservation of visual function. Geographic atrophy is leading cause of blindness globally. However, the company said the primary endpoint of mean rate of change in geographic atrophy lesion area compared with sham at 12 months did not reach "statistical significance." Annexon dropped 42% in recent premarket activity.

