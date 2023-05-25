Health Care Sector Update for 05/25/2023: ILMN, PFE, SDC, ALGN

Health care stocks were declining on Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 2%.

In company news, investor Carl Icahn is poised to get enough support from Illumina (ILMN) shareholders to appoint at least one director to the company's board, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. Illumina shares fell almost 12%.

Pfizer (PFE) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its Paxlovid tablets for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19. Shares dropped 1.5%.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) said late Wednesday that it plans to file a motion to vacate a final award to Align Technology (ALGN) in an arbitration case. SmileDirectClub shares were flat, while Align Technology was down 0.4%.

