Health Care Sector Update for 05/25/2023: ILMN, IEP, PFE, SDC, ALGN

Health care stocks were dropping on Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both shedding 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 1.8% lower.

In company news, Illumina (ILMN) said Thursday that preliminary results of its annual meeting indicate that shareholders have elected eight of the nine people that were nominated, including Carl Icahn nominee Andrew Teno, who is a portfolio manager at Icahn Enterprises (IEP). Illumina fell 8.9%.

Pfizer (PFE) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its Paxlovid tablets for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19. Shares dropped 1.9%.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) said late Wednesday that it plans to file a motion to vacate a final award to Align Technology (ALGN) in an arbitration case. SmileDirectClub shares was down 2.7%, while Align Technology was down 0.3%.

