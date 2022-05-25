Health Care Sector Update for 05/25/2022: VRCA, KDNY, OSUR, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.16% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.46% recently.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) was shedding over 54% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter with a deficiency on its new drug application, or NDA, for its drug candidate for molluscum contagiosum, a contagious viral skin disease.

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) was down more than 5% after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 6.4 million common shares at $14 per share.

OraSure Technologies (OSUR) was climbing past 6% after saying the US Department of Health and Human Services has selected the company's InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test for distribution across schools in the US.

