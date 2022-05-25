Health Care Sector Update for 05/25/2022: VLNS,VLNS.TO,MRNA,VRCA,CVET

Health care stocks were narrowly higher Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both climbing less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising 0.4%, reversing an earlier retreat.

In company news, The Valens Company (VLNS) climbed 6.4% after the Canadian cannabinoids producer reported a 90 basis-point jump in its market share in Canada's recreational cannabis market in Canada since November, rising to a 3.4% share from 2.5% late last year. Retail sales increased 53.8% over the same period, the company said, citing Hifyre data for Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Covetrus (CVET) climbed 4.9% after the animal-health technology company agreed to a $4 billion going-private transaction led by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital, with the private-equity firms paying $21 per share for the 76% stake Clayton, Dubilier doesn't already own.

Moderna (MRNA) slid 1.2% after CEO Stephane Bancel said he would begin exercising stock options he received in 2013 before they expire in August 2023 and donating the estimated $355 million in after-tax proceeds to unspecified charities. Bancel was expected to exercise options to buy and then sell 40,000 shares on Wednesday and will sell another 40,000 shares each week until the option is fully exhausted in June 2023.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) plunged 61% to a record low of $2.18 a share after the dermatology therapeutics company said the US Food and Drug Administration has issued a complete response letter citing deficiencies for the contract manufacturer of its VP-102 drug candidate to treat molluscum contagiosum. The agency did not identify any other deficiencies, it said.

