Health Care Sector Update for 05/25/2022: MRNA,VRCA,CVET

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both were dropping 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping 0.7%.

In company news, Moderna (MRNA) slid 3.6% after CEO Stephane Bancel said he would begin exercising stock options he received in 2013 before they expire in August 2023 and donating the estimated $355 million in after-tax proceeds to unspecified charities. Bancel was expected to exercise options to buy and then sell 40,000 shares on Wednesday and will sell another 40,000 shares each week until the option is fully exhausted in June 2023.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) plunged 61% to a record low of $2.18 a share after the dermatology therapeutics company said the US Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter citing deficiencies for the contract manufacturer of its VP-102 drug candidate to treat molluscum contagiosum. The agency did not identify any other deficiencies.

Covetrus (CVET) climbed 4.5% after the animal-health technology company agreed to a $4 billion going-private transaction led by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, and TPG Capital, with the private-equity firms paying $21 per share for the 76% stake Clayton, Dubilier doesn't already own.

