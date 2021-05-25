Health Care Sector Update for 05/25/2021: TLMD,CDMO,ADCT,PIRS,PRVB

Health care stocks were drifting slightly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 0.4%.

In company news, SOC Telemed (TLMD) dropped 8.7% after the telemedicine services company late Monday began a public offering of 8 million of its class A shares to raise funds for debt repayment and for working capital.

Avid Bioservices (CDMO) was 1.1% lower, giving back a 2.3% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the contract manufacturer saying it will produce humanized monoclonal antibodies for ADC Therapeutics' (ADCT) Zynlonta cancer treatment. ADC Therapeutics shares also were 1% lower this afternoon.

To the upside, Provention Bio (PRVB) jumped almost 28% higher after Tuesday posting briefing documents ahead of a meeting Thursday morning with a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel to review the biologics license application for the company's teplizumab drug candidate intended to delay the advance of type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) more than doubled in price on Tuesday after announcing a respiratory and ophthalmology collaboration with Genentech and the company pocketing a $20 million upfront payment from the Roche Holdings' unit as part of the drug discovery and development agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.