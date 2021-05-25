Health Care Sector Update for 05/25/2021: MRNA, TGTX, APLX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.4% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was unchanged.

Moderna (MRNA) was climbing past 2% after saying its COVID-19 vaccine showed a 93% efficacy in adolescents 14 days after the first dose, based on data from its phase 2/3 study on individuals aged 12 to less than 18 years in the US.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) was gaining over 6% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the biologics license application for the its ublituximab monoclonal antibody plus Ukoniq combination therapy for treating certain cancers.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) said they received positive top-line results from the phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of pegcetacoplan in adults with a rare blood disease paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria. Apellis Pharmaceuticals was rallying inactive.

