Health Care Sector Update for 05/25/2021: CDMO,ADCT,PIRS,SDGR

Health care stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 0.3%.

In company news, Avid Bioservices (CDMO) was 0.4% lower, giving back a 2.3% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the contract manufacturer saying it will produce humanized monoclonal antibodies for ADC Therapeutics' (ADCT) Zynlonta cancer treatment. ADC Therapeutics shares also were 1% lower this afternoon.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) was surging almost 56% higher after announcing a respiratory and ophthalmology collaboration with Genentech and the company pocketing a $20 million upfront payment from the Roche Holdings' unit as part of the drug discovery and development agreement.

Craig-Hallum Starts Schrodinger (SDGR) rose 5.1% after Craig-Hallum Tuesday began coverage of the drug-discovery software company with a buy stock rating and an $85 price target.

