Health Care Sector Update for 05/24/2023: PYXS, APGN, PTCT, ALVO, XLV, IBB

May 24, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) declining by 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive.

Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) has agreed to acquire clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm Apexigen (APGN) in an all-stock deal valued at about $16 million, the companies said. Apexigen shares were rallying past 40% recently, while Pyxis declined more than 1%.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) was retreating by more than 20% after saying it has discontinued its preclinical and early research programs in gene therapy as part of the company's strategic pipeline prioritization.

Alvotech (ALVO) was up more than 3% after the company and Advanz Pharma said they have signed an exclusive supply and commercialization agreement for five biosimilar candidates in Europe.

