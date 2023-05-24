Health Care Sector Update for 05/24/2023: ENVB, ILMN, IMMP, UTRS

Health care stocks dropped Wednesday with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) easing 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.4%.

In company news, Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) shares jumped 53% after the company got a notice of allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office for a patent application related to its EVM201 Series.

Illumina (ILMN) is strong enough to withstand the loss of Chair John Thompson and Chief Executive Francis deSouza if shareholders vote them down at the annual meeting on Thursday, board member Gary Guthart said in an interview with the Financial Times. Thompson and deSouza have been targeted in a proxy battle by activist investor Carl Icahn, who has a 1.4% stake in the company, according to the report. Illumina shares were up 4%.

Immutep (IMMP) shares rose 6,5% after the company reported "encouraging" clinical results in non-small cell lung cancer from an investigator-initiated phase 1 trial led by the Frankfurt Institute of Clinical Cancer Research IKF.

Minerva Surgical (UTRS) shares soared 83% after the US Patent and Trademark Office website showed that the uterine health company was granted a patent for a medical system and methods for tissue extraction and resection.

