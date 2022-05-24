Health Care Sector Update for 05/24/2022: ROIV,INMB,CUTR,PODD,DXCM

Health care stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing less than 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) rising 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, Roivant Sciences (ROIV) climbed 6.9% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration cleared the company's Vtama topical cream to treat plaque psoriasis in adults.

Insulet (PODD) rose 7.2% amid reports Dexcom (DXCM) is pursuing a potential acquisition of the medical device company. A deal could be reached "in the coming weeks," unnamed sources told Bloomberg, although they also cautioned the talks could still fall apart. DexCom shares were dropping 11% this afternoon.

Cutera (CUTR) declined more than 17% after the medical device company Tuesday disclosed plans for a $200 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2028.

INmune Bio (INMB) was plunging over 25% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration late last week placed a clinical hold on phase II testing of the company's XPro1595 drug candidate and requested additional information on the chemistry, manufacturing and controls for the prospective treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.