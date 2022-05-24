US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/24/2022: DXCM, PODD, PHGE, CUTR, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.39% lower, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

DexCom (DXCM) is in talks to acquire of Insulet (PODD) and a deal could be reached "in the coming weeks," Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. DexCom was down more than 9%, while Insulet was recently advancing by more than 7%.

BiomX (PHGE) was gaining more than 10% in value after saying it will reduce its workforce by 50% in a corporate restructuring plan aimed to preserve its capital resources.

Cutera (CUTR) said it is proposing a $200 million private offering of convertible senior notes due 2028. Cutera was more than 4% lower recently.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

