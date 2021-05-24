US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/24/2021: OPK,IOVA,NGM

Health care stocks were moderately higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.3% each.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index slipped 0.3%.

In company news, Opko Health (OPK) climbed 2.7% after Monday saying Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma secured licensing rights for its Rayaldee therapy in Japan from Japan Tobacco. Vifor Fresenius previously acquired commercialization rights for the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment in Europe and selected other markets.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) dropped 3.5% after Oppenheimer Monday cut its price target for the cancer immunotherapy developer by $13 to $38 a share while reiterating an outperform rating.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) tumbled over 38% after saying it was ending development of its aldafermin drug candidate after the potential treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis did not produce a statistically significant improvement in liver fibrosis with no worsening steatohepatitis symptoms during phase IIb testing.

