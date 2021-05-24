Health Care Sector Update for 05/24/2021: NGM, PTGX, VSTM, XLV, IBB

US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/24/2021

Health care stocks were trading higher premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was climbing by 0.33% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was advancing by 0.73% in recent trading.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) was plunging by over 44% after saying its phase 2b study evaluating aldafermin in 171 patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or fatty liver disease, did not meet its primary endpoint of improvement in liver fibrosis with no worsening steatohepatitis symptoms.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) was climbing past 2% after saying it has dosed the first patient in an early stage study of PN-232, a novel oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist peptide.

Verastem (VSTM) was up more than 3% after the US Food and Drug Administration gave its VS-6766 and defactinib combination treatment a breakthrough therapy designation for treating low-grade serous ovarian cancer, or LGSOC.

