Health Care Sector Update for 05/24/2021: DRNA,OPK,IOVA,NGM

Health care stocks were holding onto for moderate gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was slipping 0.1%.

In company news, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) rose 4.3% after saying privately held Boehringer Ingelheim accepted the former's DCR-LIV2 drug candidate for advancement under the companies' program to develop novel therapies for chronic liver diseases, triggering a multimillion dollar milestone payment to Dicerna.

Opko Health (OPK) climbed 3.7% after saying Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma secured licensing rights for its Rayaldee therapy in Japan from Japan Tobacco. Vifor Fresenius previously acquired commercialization rights for the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment in Europe and selected other markets.

On the losing side, Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) dropped 1.3% after Oppenheimer Monday cut its price target for the cancer immunotherapy developer by $13 to $38 a share while reiterating an outperform rating.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) tumbled 40.5% after saying it was ending development of its aldafermin drug candidate after the potential treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis did not produce a statistically significant improvement in liver fibrosis with no worsening steatohepatitis symptoms during phase IIb testing.

