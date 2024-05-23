Health Care Sector Update for 05/23/2024: TNGX, CYTK, MDT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Thursday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1% recently.

Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) fell more than 9% after saying it will discontinue developing its TNG348 program due to liver toxicity experienced by patients during clinical trials.

Cytokinetics (CYTK) declined more than 15% after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 9.8 million common shares at $51 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $500 million.

Medtronic (MDT) was 0.5% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.46 per diluted share, down from $1.57 a year earlier.

