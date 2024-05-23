News & Insights

US Markets
TNGX

Health Care Sector Update for 05/23/2024: TNGX, CYTK, MDT, XLV, IBB

May 23, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Thursday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1% recently.

Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) fell more than 9% after saying it will discontinue developing its TNG348 program due to liver toxicity experienced by patients during clinical trials.

Cytokinetics (CYTK) declined more than 15% after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 9.8 million common shares at $51 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $500 million.

Medtronic (MDT) was 0.5% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.46 per diluted share, down from $1.57 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNGX
CYTK
MDT
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.