Health Care Sector Update for 05/23/2024: MDT, SNGX, NARI

May 23, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were decreasing Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 1.4%.

In corporate news, Medtronic (MDT) posted better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results, aided by revenue gains across most segments. The stock still fell 3.7%.

Soligenix (SNGX) on Thursday urged shareholders to vote for a reverse stock split, saying its approval is key to maintaining the company's listing status on the Nasdaq and drawing institutional support for its clinical programs. Its shares sank 6%.

Inari Medical (NARI) said Thursday it had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Imperative Care and Truvic Medical in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. Inari shares were easing 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

