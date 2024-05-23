Health Care Sector Update for 05/23/2024: GSK, CVS, MDT, SNGX

News & Insights

Health care stocks were slipping late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index decreasing 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 1.7% lower.

In corporate news, GSK (GSK) won a jury verdict in Chicago after a Cook County, Illinois, circuit court concluded that discontinued heartburn drug Zantac wasn't a cause of a woman's cancer, Reuters reported. GSK shares were falling 1.6%.

CVS Health (CVS) has been looking for a private-equity investor to fund growth at Oak Street Health, the primary care provider it purchased a year ago, Bloomberg reported. CVS shares were down 3.2%.

Medtronic (MDT) posted better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results, aided by revenue gains across most segments. The stock still fell 5%.

Soligenix (SNGX) on Thursday urged shareholders to vote for a reverse stock split, saying its approval is key to maintaining the company's listing status on the Nasdaq and drawing institutional support for its clinical programs. Its shares sank past 11%.

