Health Care Sector Update for 05/23/2023: JNJ, AMGN, WBA, AORT

Health care stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) easing 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) settled a lawsuit against Amgen (AMGN) over the latter's planned similar version of Stelara, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing a Delaware federal court filing. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.2%, while Amgen was up 0.8%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) reached a settlement-in-principle with consumers over claims that the company was aware of fraud at now-defunct blood-testing firm Theranos, Bloomberg reported, citing court documents filed by the parties. Walgreens shares were up 1.8%.

Artivion (AORT) said the Food and Drug Administration granted premarket application approval of the PerClot Absorbable Hemostatic System to control bleeding in some open and laparoscopic surgical procedures. Shares were down 2.4%, extending earlier losses.

