Health Care Sector Update for 05/23/2023: ICVX, BPMC, GH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) 0.6% lower.

Icosavax (ICVX) was rising over 17% in value after saying late Monday that its vaccine candidate IVX-A12 showed "robust immune responses" against respiratory syncytial virus and human metapneumovirus in a phase 1 trial in older adults.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) was 4% higher after saying overnight the US Food and Drug Administration approved Ayvakit to treat adults with indolent systemic mastocytosis, a rare blood disorder.

Guardant Health (GH) was down more than 2% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 12.5 million common shares at $28 per share for expected gross proceeds of $350 million, upsized from $250 million previously.

