News & Insights

US Markets
ICVX

Health Care Sector Update for 05/23/2023: ICVX, BPMC, GH, XLV, IBB

May 23, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining premarket Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) 0.6% lower.

Icosavax (ICVX) was rising over 17% in value after saying late Monday that its vaccine candidate IVX-A12 showed "robust immune responses" against respiratory syncytial virus and human metapneumovirus in a phase 1 trial in older adults.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) was 4% higher after saying overnight the US Food and Drug Administration approved Ayvakit to treat adults with indolent systemic mastocytosis, a rare blood disorder.

Guardant Health (GH) was down more than 2% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 12.5 million common shares at $28 per share for expected gross proceeds of $350 million, upsized from $250 million previously.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICVX
BPMC
GH
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.