Health Care Sector Update for 05/23/2023: IART, JNJ, AMGN, WBA, AORT

May 23, 2023 — 04:03 pm EDT

Health care stocks were lower late Tuesday with the NYSE Health Care Index down 1.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) easing 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was rising 0.1%.

In company news, Integra LifeSciences (IART) shares slumped almost 21% after the company lowered its Q2 outlook following a voluntary recall of all products made in its Boston plant that were distributed between March 1, 2018, and May 22, 2023.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) settled a lawsuit against Amgen (AMGN) over the latter's planned similar version of Stelara, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing a Delaware federal court filing. Johnson & Johnson shares were little changed, while Amgen was up 0.3%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) reached a settlement-in-principle with consumers over claims that the company was aware of fraud at now-defunct blood-testing firm Theranos, Bloomberg reported, citing court documents filed by the parties. Walgreens shares were up 1.3%.

Artivion (AORT) said the Food and Drug Administration granted premarket application approval for its PerClot Absorbable Hemostatic System to control bleeding in some open and laparoscopic surgical procedures. Shares were down 2.5%, extending earlier losses.

