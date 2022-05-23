Health Care Sector Update for 05/23/2022: SNGX,SWAV,ROIV,SIGA

Health care stocks eased slightly from their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was adding 0.6%.

In company news, Soligenix (SNGX) climbed over 12% on Monday after the US Patent and Trademark Office issued a notice of allowance for a patent for the company's process of making trivalent filovirus vaccines using combinations of glycoprotein antigens and sucrose fatty acid esters prior to lyophilization.

ShockWave Medical (SWAV) rose 4.4% after the medical device company and distribution partner Genesis MedTech Group were cleared to market and sell its intravascular lithotripsy system in China. The regulatory nod also covers the Shockwave C2 coronary IVL catheters and the Shockwave M5 and S4 peripheral IVL catheters to treat coronary arterial calcification lesions and peripheral arterial calcification lesions, respectively.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) turned 1.5% lower, reversing its midday advance, after SVB Securities began coverage of the biopharmaceuticals company with an outperform stock rating and a $6 price target.

SIGA Technologies (SIGA) was sinking over 12%, giving back an early 19% advance to a best-ever $14.80 a share that followed the company receiving US Food and Drug Administration approval last week for an intravenous formulation of its TPOXX medication to treat smallpox.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.