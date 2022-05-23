Health Care Sector Update for 05/23/2022: KALA, IMGN, CNCE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was more than 1% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently unchanged.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) was more than 9% higher after announcing a definitive agreement to sell its commercial portfolio and related intellectual property assets to Alcon for an upfront payment of $60 million. The company will also be eligible to receive commercial-based sales milestone payments.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) was climbing past 7% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration accepted and filed its biologics license application for mirvetuximab soravtansine in patients with ovarian cancer.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) was up more than 12% after saying a phase 3 trial of its investigational drug to treat alopecia areata met its primary endpoint with 'statistical significance' and key secondary endpoints in two dosing groups relative to placebo.

