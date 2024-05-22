Health Care Sector Update for 05/22/2024: PFE, AVXL, BIIB, AMPH

Health care stocks were slightly higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index edging up 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 0.7%.

In corporate news, Pfizer (PFE) said Wednesday that the first phase of its multiyear cost-cutting program focuses on operational efficiencies and will generate savings of about $1.5 billion by 2027. Its shares spiked 3.7%.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) shares were up more than 3% after the firm reported new appointments to its leadership team.

Biogen (BIIB) struck a deal to buy privately held Human Immunology Biosciences for up to $1.8 billion, expanding its rare disease pipeline with an investigational candidate that aims to treat a kidney-specific disease. Biogen shares were 1.1% lower.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) shares gained 3.7% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved its abbreviated new drug application for albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol to treat bronchospasm in patients aged four and older.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.