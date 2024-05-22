Health Care Sector Update for 05/22/2024: EPRX, GTHX, LFST, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were lower premarket Wednesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.5% lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.3% recently.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRX) was up more than 13% after saying new clinical data from its phase 1b/2a dose-escalation study of EP-104GI to treat eosinophilic esophagitis showed further positive results.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) and Jupiter Bioventures' Deimos Biosciences said they have entered a global licensing agreement for lerociclib to treat radiation exposure. G1 Therapeutics was over 5% higher pre-bell.

LifeStance Health Group (LFST) was over 18% lower after saying a secondary underwritten public offering of 20 million of its common shares was priced at $6.25 per share.

