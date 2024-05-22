News & Insights

US Markets
EPRX

Health Care Sector Update for 05/22/2024: EPRX, GTHX, LFST, XLV, IBB

May 22, 2024 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower premarket Wednesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.5% lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.3% recently.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRX) was up more than 13% after saying new clinical data from its phase 1b/2a dose-escalation study of EP-104GI to treat eosinophilic esophagitis showed further positive results.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) and Jupiter Bioventures' Deimos Biosciences said they have entered a global licensing agreement for lerociclib to treat radiation exposure. G1 Therapeutics was over 5% higher pre-bell.

LifeStance Health Group (LFST) was over 18% lower after saying a secondary underwritten public offering of 20 million of its common shares was priced at $6.25 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EPRX
GTHX
LFST
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.