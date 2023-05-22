Health Care Sector Update for 05/22/2023: PFE, NVO, RAIN, AVRO

Health care stocks were gaining Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.7%.

In company news, Pfizer's (PFE) shares rose 4.4% after CNBC reported its oral drug danuglipron causes as much weight loss, and may also work faster, than Novo Nordisk's (NVO) ozempic injections, citing a clinical trial. Novo Nordisk rose 0.2%.

Rain Oncology (RAIN) shares plunged 87% after the company said the phase 3 trial assessing its lead product candidate milademetan to treat dedifferentiated liposarcoma didn't meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival compared with the standard of care, which is trabectedin.

Avrobio (AVRO) jumped 62% after it agreed to sell its investigational hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy program for the treatment of cystinosis to Novartis (NVS) for $87.5 million in cash.

